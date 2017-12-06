This Jurassic World 2 teaser is the closest we'll get to a reboot of the original Jurassic Park

Jurassic World 2 is releasing a few blink-and-you’ll-miss-them teasers ahead of its full trailer launch on Friday, but they have nothing on this race-against-time Jurassic Park parody. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as they rush to get the trailer up in time and if you’re a fan of the original, you’re going to love all the nods to Jurassic Park.

Created by filmmaker Zack King, the two-minute long clip has a lot going for it: Chris Pratt in full on goofy mode, some subtle (and not so subtle) references to Jurassic Park, and dino-cats. Purrfect.

My favourite moment comes from when King, Howard, and Pratt are crouched in the way only Jurassic Park protagonists can (seriously, my back hurts just looking at it) and being confronted by a guy in the office desperately needing to go the toilet. But Bryce Dallas Howard knows: the toilet is the worst place to hide when you’re in the middle of a dino disaster. Case in point:

Elsewhere, we’ve got floppy disks (millennials: ask your parents), a nefarious dino-silhouette that could’ve been pulled straight out of the 1993 classic, and flashlights. No Jeff Goldblum, sadly, but the rest of the video has genuinely got me more hyped for the movie than any of the trailers. It’s all of the classic moments rolled into one, with a modern touch. The cat is even called Michael, after Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton. Cute.

The kicker to this frankly-brilliant tribute comes right at the end: Chris Pratt is mauled by raptors. That’s what he gets for hanging back and not cuddling the kitty-cat.

Image: Universal