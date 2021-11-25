This great Black Friday laptop deal gets you 35% off an RTX 3070 machine

One of the best Black Friday laptop deals we're likely to see has already landed a day before Black Friday even started. The Gigabyte Aero 15.6" 4K OLED Creator Laptop is down a whopping $650 when ordered online from Best Buy, down to $1,250 from a weighty $1,900. It comes with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics card, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H that can reach 2.3GHz~4.6GHz of processing power, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

This is a big deal, both literally and metaphorically. Aside from the fact that a roughly 35% reduction in price is a serious discount on anything as pricey as a high-end laptop, we can't find any other retailer selling the Aero first-hand for anything close to that price, making it a standout among Black Friday laptop deals. It's also designed to be a creator laptop, but it's clearly got the hardware to be good for those looking for the best gaming laptop deals, which is why Best Buy is bundling in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with it, as well as a free three-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Bundle.

Of course, those who want a laptop more specifically designed for gaming can find other Black Friday laptop deals out there - for example, check out how to get $300 off the ASUS ROG Zephyrus, reduced to $1,549.99 from $1,849.99.

So yes, there's a lot of great Black Friday laptop deals out there, but the thing about PC gaming is that you can use that saved money to buy all manner of extras and peripherals. Why not check out the best Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals, or see where you can get the best Black Friday external hard drive deals if you want more memory on your devices.

