This Avengers 4 set photo reveals a new, very familiar superhero (and you’ve already seen them in action)

Avengers: Endgame is already filled to the brim with superheroes, snapped out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War or otherwise. But there’s always room for one more, right? That seems to be the case when it comes to a certain background member of the MCU. A recent Avengers 4 photo shows a heroic turn from someone you might not have ever expected to don a superhero suit on a full-time basis. Possible spoilers ahead…

It all came down to someone slipping up and revealing a little bit too much on social media. I’m looking at you, Gwyneth Paltrow. That’s right, the actress who plays Pepper Potts recently posted a shot of her clad in a superhero-looking suit, backed by a green screen, on Instagram. It was almost immediately deleted and then, uhh, reposted everywhere. The internet never misses a beat, Gwyneth. Plus, you’ve done this sort of thing before when it comes to Avengers 4 spoilers.

The suit in question seems very similar to the one Pepper Potts wore in the comics, where she took on the name Rescue for a brief period. It’s an Iron Man suit in all but name, with all the bells, whistles, and rocket blasters you’d come to expect. So, maybe Pepper Potts could very well be going toe-to-toe with some Big Bads alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming movie.

With it being a suit of Tony Stark’s creation, the pair already being married and with, well, the name being a little on the nose, all signs point to Pepper being the ace in the hole when it comes to helping out Tony at his lowest point.

How she fits into the story, though, is another matter. My money is on Pepper saving Tony’s hide. And not for the first time. Still, it’s about time she got a chance to step into the limelight properly, with only Iron Man 3 and its convenient plot device of the Extremis virus giving her a chance to properly shine on the action side of things.

