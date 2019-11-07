The Witcher Netflix series has enough source material to run for 20 years, teases showrunner

The Witcher Netflix series showrunner has said there's enough material from the books to make "20 years" worth of television. The comments, made by Lauren S. Hissrich, come off the back of an exclusive interview with our sister publication SFX magazine, in which she teased that the writing team had planned seven seasons already.

"It was reported yesterday that I had seven seasons mapped out," Hissrich wrote on Twitter. "I said in another panel that the show could run for 20 years, there’s so much material."

The showrunner was replying to a fan asking whether The Witcher short story "A Little Sacrifice" would be adapted into the Netflix series. The story centres on two trans-species lovers: a mermaid and a human. Hinting that the tale could be brought to the silver screen somewhere down the line, Hissrich added "Keep the faith!"

Speaking about the plans they already have for the Witcher with SFX, Hissrich said: “Second season? I’ve [got plans] for seven seasons! We don’t have a second season yet – God willing we will – but right now it’s just about, ‘How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’ The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.”

You can read the entire Witcher Netflix series feature, including more from Hissrich, plus quotes from Henry Cavill, in the new issues of SFX, which reaches store shelves this Wednesday. Meanwhile, The Witcher Netflix series release date was announced recently, with first eight episodes reaching the streaming service on 20 December.

