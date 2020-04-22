Popular

The wait for The Witcher season 2 just got easier thanks to The Great Witcher Bake-Off, featuring actors from the series

By

It might not be The Witcher season 2, but it'll make you drool just as much

(Image credit: Netflix)

While production has been halted on The Witcher season 2 for reasons that probably don't need naming, some of the actors in the series are challenging each other in a bake-off.

It actually started with The Witcher casting director Sophie Holland, who kicked off the challenge with a delicious-looking loaf of bread and called on Paul Bullion to take part. Bullion is set to play Lambert in season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix, having previously played Billy Kitchen in season 2 of Peaky Blinders.

The actor accepted Holland's challenge and soon released this enchanting teaser for his home-baked cinnamon rolls, which he eats while holding a sword (because of course).

Tom Canton, who's returning in The Witcher season 2 as Filavandrel, then upped the stakes with his masterful take on Beef Wellington. Canton handed off the challenge to the actor behind dwarven warrior Yarpen Zigrin, who brought an axe to a sword fight with a mouth-watering apple pie. Adele Oni, who plays Téa in The Witcher, was the next to confidently take on The Great Witcher Bake-Off. Other contestants include The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, Mecia Simson (Francesca in season 2), and Yasen Atour (Coën in season 2). Marvel at the entire Twitter chain for some wholesome inspiration while you wait for The Witcher season 2.

It looks like The Great Witcher Bake-Off is far from over, so there's a good chance we'll see more members of the cast take part. Until then, check out the official tutorial on The Witcher Netflix cosplay for something to do while you're stuck at home.