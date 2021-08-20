The Walking Dead season 11 release schedule: when does episode 1 air?

This is the end. The Walking Dead season 11 marks the final farewell for the long-running zombie series but, curiously, it’s not riding off into the sunset just yet. The season 11 premiere release date has been set but, beyond that, things are slightly more uncertain outside of some broad strokes.

Given The Walking Dead’s recent history with staggered schedules and a bunch of breaks in the interim, we thought it best to clue you in on the full Walking Dead release schedule – starting with the first episode this Sunday. It’s going to be a long journey, too. There are episodes dropping from now until potentially late 2022.

There’s even news of how to watch The Walking Dead season 11 premiere early (as in, right now) for those who are desperate for their fill of the show’s endgame ahead of time, as well as mention of a major change for UK fans. Let’s hope you’ve got a Disney Plus subscription…

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead season 11 premiere release date is set for August 22 in the US. That’s at 9pm Eastern on CMS. It’ll arrive a day later in the UK (August 23) on Disney Plus – as part of its Star library. We can expect a rough drop time of 8am BST judging by previous Marvel shows on the streaming service, but it could be later in the day. Watch this space.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 early

(Image credit: AMC)

Got an AMC Plus subscription? If so, you can watch all of The Walking Dead episodes a week early. The premiere has been streaming since August 15, and we expect the second episode to drop on August 22. So, it’s comfortably the best way to get ahead of the game and avoid spoilers for yourself. There’s even a seven-day trial, should you want to try it out now.

The Walking Dead season 11 release schedule and episode count

(Image credit: AMC)

The Walking Dead season 11 will consist of 24 episodes, split into three parts. The first eight episodes are airing from August through to October. The remaining two parts will air across 2022.

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 1 – August 22

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 2 – August 29

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 3 – September 5

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 4 – September 12

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 5 – September 19

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 6 – September 26

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 7 – October 3

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 8 – October 10

The Walking Dead season 11 episodes 9-24 - 2022

