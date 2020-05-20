The Simpsons' original 4:3 aspect ratio gets May release date on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is giving us The Simpsons in its original 4:3 aspect ratio starting May 28, the streaming service has announced. Here's why that's a big deal for Simpsons fans.

The Simpsons switched from 4:3 to 16:9 back in 2009, but Disney Plus streams every episode of the series in the latter aspect ratio, meaning consequential visual cues from earlier episodes have been cropped out. That can make jokes confusing and even muddle certain story details. Here's a good example:

All the classic Simpsons episodes on Disney+ are in cropped widescreen format -- this means you miss out on tons of great visual jokes, like how Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry all come from the same tube. pic.twitter.com/cTy9adulFlNovember 12, 2019

Fortunately, Disney heard the collective cries of Simpsons fans everywhere and is making the first 19 seasons of Simpsons stream in 4:3. Seasons 20 and onward will still stream in 16:9 as intended. It's been six months since the streaming service acquired the rights to the cartoon and began streaming episodes, but better late than never, right?

