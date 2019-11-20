The Outer Worlds patch removes offensive name filter, upscales the font so it's legible

The Outer Worlds has gotten its first patch, and it's addressing one of the most pressing complaints - the font is too damn small. According to Obsidian's official patch notes , Patch 1.1.1.0 address "some top community issues that have come in since the launch of the game," and clearly the miniscule font size was one of them. The patch notes are concise, but we've noticed there's something not included in them that has indeed been updated - the removal of the offensive name filter.

GameRant reported back in October that there seemed to be a long list of censored names in The Outer Worlds, including, oddly enough, LGBTQ+ and religious terms. Obsidian never commented on the list of censored names, and there's no mention of them in the patch notes, but a PS4 update states "offensive name filter disabled" when prompted to download the patch. This means that the questionable censorship list has been abolished, so you're free to name your recently-defrosted captain anything your heart desires. Since there's no mention of this in Obsidian's patch notes, we wanted to make sure this was true on other platforms, so we logged onto PC and gave our captain the elegant, ancient name "F***." The game allowed us to input it and move forward with the story, so it looks like you're free to take this as far as your twisted sense of humor goes.

As far as the rest of the patch notes go, the biggest change is definitely a toggle that will allow you to increase the font size. Despite The Outer Worlds developers designing the game with colorblind players in mind , the font size can be very difficult to read - I often worried I might need a new glasses prescription. This adjustment is a great quality of life change that will make gameplay even more enjoyable. The rest of the updates to The Outer Worlds are as follows.

The Outer Worlds patch notes and fixes

The game crashing at a specific point when the player has reached Tartarus has been resolved

Toggle to increase the font size (found in the UI tab under Settings). Increases font for conversation text, cinematic subtitles, bark subtitles, and terminal text.

Players will no longer experience muffled sounds when playing on the PS4.

The Prismatic Hammer has been rebalanced and no longer incorrectly uses the level multiplier as an exponent instead of a multiplier and will not longer do 10s of thousands of points of damage at a higher level. Now deals the damage it should have been dealing all along

Existing Botched companion quests will have their status reset to Active allowing the player to add them to a party when leaving the ship in order to un-botch the quests, unless the death occurred prior to unlocking the companion quest

Fix for "Radio Free Monarch" where issues would happen when talking to Nyoka when having SAM in your part

Foliage on the Xbox One now has parity with the foliage on PS4

The achievement/trophy for "It's Not the Best Choice" will pop correctly

Enjoy these updates, most importantly, enjoy taking Captain F*** and company out on adventures aboard the Unreliable.