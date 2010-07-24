THE Neil Patrick Harris voices a Spider-Man in Shattered Dimensions

Back when Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions was announced, the developers teased that each of the four different Spideys in the game were going to be voiced by actors that had played him before. Upon hearing that, my mind immediately went to my favorite Spider-voice and one of the greatest actors living today, Neil Patrick Harris or NPH to fans. Harris played Peter Parker in the early 2000’s MTV series, and now, just in time for Comic-Con, Dr. Horrible has been confirmed, along with the rest of the cast of arachnid men.

Along with NPH, who’s the classic Amazing Spider-Man, Josh Keaton, who was Spidey in the recent Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon, is playing Ultimate Spider-Man (fun fact: Keaton is like a less famous Nolan North, as he had major roles in tons of games, like Ninja Gaiden, Kingdom Hearts and Metal Gear Solid). Noir Spider-Man is voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes, who was the starring voice of the mid-90s Spider-Man cartoon, plus he was in the Brady Bunch movie and Disney’s the Little Mermaid. Rounding out the cast is Dan Gilvezan as Spider-Man 2099, and he’s quite the veteran, with big parts in ‘80s toons Transformers, GI Joe and the campy classic Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends.

Lastly, Marvel and Activision finally confirmed that Stan Lee will be narrating the whole thing, and we’d have it no other way. With this news and the info we got from the mostrecentpreview, the September 7 release date can’t come soon enough.

