The Mandalorian season 2 special look has one line that could hint at a returning Star Wars character

The Mandalorian season 2 Special Look – complete with new footage – debuted during ESPN’s Monday Night Football. It not only featured a glimpse of what to expect for the Disney Plus Star Wars series’ imminent return, but also a line that hints at a returning fan-favourite character from a Star Wars spin-off.

While the trailer still focused on the mystery of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal’s helmeted Mando debated whether he can “find other Mandalorians.”

Outside of Boba Fett, one of the most famous members of the Mandalorian race is Sabine Wren – something pointed out on Reddit by u/LucasGreeny.

This isn’t just a name plucked out of thin air, either. Sabine Wren, a protagonist in Star Wars: Rebels, once laid claim to the Darksaber, the unique lightsaber wielded by Moff Gideon during The Mandalorian season 1 ending. It stands to reason that she’ll be trying to stop it falling into the wrong hands once more.

Sabine Wren’s name has even been brought up before, further adding fuel to the fire. The first Mandalorian season 2 trailer featured a hooded figure disappearing in a crowd, played by WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. Her identity is unknown, but the actor’s previously purple hair – the same colour as Sabine – has fans clamouring for a Star Wars return that will potentially tie some of the best-loved spin-off series together.

Either way, we’ll find out soon enough. The Mandalorian season 2 is on The Way – it debuts on Disney Plus on October 30. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out these upcoming Star Wars movies.