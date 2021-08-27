The Mandalorian game footage is 99% fake, but it's still majorly impressive

A game based on The Mandalorian has yet to materialize, but this gameplay demo is an amazing (almost certainly) fan-made feat.

Just below, you can check out a brief gameplay demo from a YouTuber by the name of Christopher Turner. In the video itself, we can see Mando fighting Stormtroopers with a blaster, gunning down foes as he moves through an Imperial base.

This video is almost definitely not an actual game based on The Mandalorian, but it looks undeniably impressive. Djarin's movements looks particularly fluid, and the ranged combat in particular utilizing the blaster looks pretty smooth and reactive from a gameplay perspective.

It's hard to really guess what this game actually is. It could well be a modded version of Star Wars Battlefront 2, as Turner has tagged the 2017 shooter in the description of the video, but then again, considering Turner's YouTube channel is full of his own developments in Unreal Engine 4 and Maya, this could well be a product entirely of his own making.

Either way, it's a really slick gameplay slice. The future of Star Wars games looks particularly bright, even without a game based on The Mandalorian insight, as Respawn has hinted at working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order numerous times, and Ubisoft Massive is having a go at their own Star Wars game. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian Season 3 is slated for a big return, and it starts filming "soon" according to actor Giancarlo Esposito.

