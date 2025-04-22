Daredevil: Born Again sent me straight to this new fan-made demo and now I can't believe we haven't had an official game in 22 years
There hasn't been an official game since I was a boy
Daredevil: Born Again has just finished, and even though season 2 is already underway, the people simply can't wait any longer for more crime-fighting action. Luckily, some savvy fans have been putting together concepts for a Daredevil game, and one of them is even playable.
MrKnowBody shares a YouTube video detailing the process of making a Daredevil game from start to finish. The only official Daredevil game out there is a 2003 Game Boy Advance side scroller, so we're not eating well at the moment.
I gave MrKnowBody's game a go, and while it's admittedly rough around the edges, it's a great little demonstration of how cool a Daredevil game could be. It's set in a shipping yard in Hell's Kitchen and the mission is to save a hostage by beating up all the thugs. It's even got a Last of Us-style hearing mode that emulates The Man Without Fear's ability to sense the heartbeats of enemies.
Prince Gaetan also made their own concept, and it's got much flashier environments, but the combat and objectives aren't as fine-tuned. You can't play it yourself, but the quick demonstration they gave was very cool.
With more superhero games already in the works, like Blade and Wolverine, hopefully someone somewhere is making a Daredevil title worthy of the hero. They could even get Charlie Cox to do the voice acting, as his rendition of Matt Murdock has been perfect ever since he started with the Netflix show back in 2015. I'd also love a Punisher shooter, maybe in the style of Max Payne.
You can download MrKnowBody's game on itch.io, right here.
In the meantime, check out all the upcoming video game release dates of 2025, there's a lot to look forward to this year.
