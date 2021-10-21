The Last of Us series releasing "sooner than later" suggests Tommy actor Gabriel Luna

The Last of Us series is currently filming – that much we know. Now, Tommy actor Gabriel Luna has ramped up our hype further by hinting at the HBO show’s imminent release window.

Speaking to ComicBook, Luna updated fans on how production was going for him: "Right now, my primary focus is The Last of Us. So excited to complete my work there on season one and then we're going to have a really fun adventure there. I look forward to everyone having an opportunity to check that out whenever it may come out."

Then, a line that’s sure to pique fans’ interest: "I'm not in the scheduling department, but it'd be sooner than later," Luna said.

Our only previous indication of a release date came when director Kantemir Balagov’s Instagram bio previously listed The Last of Us as a ‘2022’ release. With filming still ongoing, and not expected to end anytime soon, a 12-month wait wouldn’t be out of the question – but Luna has us dreaming of an even sooner debut.

If you haven’t kept up with the wave of recent Last of Us news then, honestly, you’re missing out. The show has added a mysterious new character, potentially hinting at more Outbreak Day scenes than were originally present in the games.

There’s also some intriguing intel from set: your first look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel in full costume, plus Bella Ramsey’s Ellie joining him for one post-apocalyptic scene.

