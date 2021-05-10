The Last of Us fans spot the same dog in both games

The dog that Ellie stops to pet in The Last of Us 2 is the same one that Joel stops to pet in the original The Last of Us.

The Last of Us fans are constantly digging up new little details from the games and this latest discovery in The Last of Us 2 is a neat little call back to the original game. It turns out that Ellie and Joel both run into the same dog in their adventures, and both take the time to stop and pet the wild pooch.

This was first spotted by Reddit user woahruben who posted a comparison image up on Reddit, showing the two scenes side by side. There are some slight visual differences that can be chalked up to better graphics in the sequel, but this is unmistakablyly meant to be the same dog.

Several fans in the comments section went on to talk about the dog, which is named Buckley after The Last of Us voice actor Troy Baker’s deceased dog. This was confirmed during a The Last of Us playthrough which was voiced over by Troy Baker and Nolan North.

The Last of Us and its sequel are both filled to the brim with references and easter eggs for players to uncover. Last month someone found the sports bar from the first chapter of Uncharted 3 in the Last of Us 2, and before that people figured out that you could play pool in an abandoned bar … assuming you don’t mind wasting all your ammo shooting the pool balls.

