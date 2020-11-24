The Last of Us composer says Part 2 is "just the beginning"

The Last of Us 2 composer Gustavo Santaolalla has said the work on Part 2 was "just the beginning".

Santaolalla made the comment in a Tweet about the many nominations The Last of Us 2 has received for the Game Awards this year, including being up for Best Score and Music. The tweet has already led to fan speculation about what it could be hinting at over on Resetera , with many wondering if it could suggest a future Last of Us game or another Naughty Dog project.

Happy and grateful! ❤️ #TheLastOfUsPartII nominated by @thegameawards in 9 categories, among them Best Score and Music 🎮🎶 Sign in to vote! Thanks @Naughty_Dog and @Neil_Druckmann for inviting me to this adventure. It's just the beginning!@PlayStation https://t.co/qkkxZ7vveA pic.twitter.com/dVHNprJpZRNovember 19, 2020

Of course, it's quite an open-ended comment, and it could very well be in reference to The Last of Us HBO series . Back in March, Neil Druckmann confirmed Santaolalla will be "lending his incredible music talent" to the project. As the writer and director of the original game and Part 2, Druckmann is bringing The Last of Us to HBO with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

Druckmann also recently confirmed the show has been greenlit for a full season with an official press release from HBO. There's no set release date for the series and we don't know who will be filling the roles of leading characters Ellie and Joel, but a brief synopsis for the TV adaptation has been revealed that looks set to closely follow the events of the first game.

Interestingly, Last of Us 2 actor Derek Philips recently tweeted about stepping back into a mocap suit, which could suggest something is in the works. Many are also eagerly awaiting the Last of Us 2 multiplayer experience Naughty Dog is said to be working on that will be separate from the main game.

For now, all we can do is speculate about what the future holds, but given the success of The Last of Us 2, another game set in the same world isn't entirely out of the question, and we could also see something entirely new from the developer in the future.

Want to experience the adventure yourself? You can currently get The Last of Us 2 for its best price yet right now. And if you're on the lookout for more great offers, be sure to check out these Black Friday gaming deals.