The Last of Us 2's Factions multiplayer has become "much bigger than a mode"

Naughty Dog has provided a few additional details on how the newly-confirmed standalone Last of Us multiplayer game came to be.

The studio confirmed that the multiplayer Factions mode of the original game would not be part of The Last of Us Part II in 2019 (opens in new tab), well ahead of the sequel's launch. Even then, however, they said that the team's "online ambition" continued, but "where it will be realized is still to be determined." As part of Summer Game Fest today, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann confirmed that the mode was becoming its own, standalone game.

"We’re creating something much larger than a mode," the developers say in a new blog post (opens in new tab). "We’re thrilled to share a piece of concept art from our upcoming multiplayer experience, which is an extremely ambitious undertaking. We’re growing our studio significantly to ensure we build this full-scale, standalone game, with its massive scope and immense world, in a way that fans have come to expect from The Last of Us and Naughty Dog."

The developers describe the new game as an "expansion" on the Factions multiplayer of the original Last of Us, and one that will be both "inviting to new players" and a "thrilling challenge" to those with experience in the mode.

During today's stage presentation, Druckmann described the multiplayer as being "as big as any of our single-player games," with its own story and cast of characters.

There was a pile of Last of Us news as part of Summer Game Fest today, including a look at the upcoming TV show, word of a new unnamed project from Druckmann, and confirmation of the long-awaited Last of Us remake.

