The Handmaid's Tale season 4 has a release date and a new trailer

The first trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 4 has dropped, and it's looking to be an intense fourth installment of the hit series. We also know the fourth season will arrive this April.

In the trailer, we see Elisabeth Moss's June Osborne part of the resistance, while still at least partly stuck in Gilead. Meanwhile, concerns are growing in Gilead about the resistance on their doorstep – and the Handmaids are getting bolder. Check out the trailer below.

Based on Margaret Atwood's famous novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale follows Offred/Ofjoseph/June as she fights against the oppressive theocracy of Gilead, which sprung up in the USA in this dystopian vision of the future after birth rates began to drop sharply. It makes for a pretty harrowing watch, but has remained critically acclaimed since its launch – and is a pop culture staple, with those scarlet red dresses and white wings (or bonnets) instantly recognizable.

Season 3 left June injured in the woods, but discovered by the other Handmaids – while Rita and co. made it to Canada. From the season 4 trailer, it looks like June is fighting back against Gilead as ferociously as ever. She's already crossed the moral event horizon in a serious way, so we're sure to see her go to even greater lengths now – but hopefully escape her oppressive life as a Handmaid for good.

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 arrives to Hulu this April 28, 2021. While you wait, check out our guide to the best shows on Hulu available to stream now.