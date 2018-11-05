The Golden Joystick Awards and trade association UKIE team up to promote top games industry talent

The Golden Joystick Awards take place later this month, recognizing the biggest games of the year and celebrating the talented people who make them. This year the awards are collaborating with UKIE, a non-profit trade association for the game industry in the UK.

The ceremony will take place in London on November 16, but if you can't be there in person you won't miss out. All the action, gaming icons, and chat from host Danny Wallace will also be livestreamed.

"We're working hard to make sure this is the best Golden Joysticks yet, with new and revamped categories designed to ensure that players have a chance to celebrate the games they loved most in 2018," says Dan Dawkins, Global editor-in-chief, GamesRadar+.