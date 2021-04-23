The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The internet is overjoyed about [spoiler]

Warning: the following contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6. Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale has arrived, and it's brought with it all the thrills and reveals you can expect from the MCU.

While there's no word yet on a The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2, the way is seemingly left open by a title card at the end of the episode that reads Captain America and the Winter Soldier. That brings us to the biggest reveal of the entire series: Sam Wilson is now the new Cap, and he's kitted out in the stars and stripes.

Sam was first handed the shield in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, so seeing him accept the mantle and rock the costume has been a long time coming. The internet is, naturally, ecstatic at the new look and superhero moniker. We've rounded up the best reactions to Sam becoming the new Captain America below.

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale spoilers-----THEY RECREATED THE SUIT FROM THE COMICS EVERYONE CHEERED pic.twitter.com/Rj1W53lOVgApril 23, 2021 See more

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale #tfatws spoilers,,“I’M CAPTAIN AMERICA” EXACTLY SAM WILSON IN THE CAPTAIN AMERICA LOOK AT HIM pic.twitter.com/tDe197yW07April 23, 2021 See more

FIRST DAY AS CAPTAIN AMERICA https://t.co/kGSJwNcl7I pic.twitter.com/AxDV4P1F2rApril 23, 2021 See more

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale How it Started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/Rllz65FvrmApril 23, 2021 See more

THE SCREAM I LET OUT WHEN HIS SUIT WAS REVEALED THATS OUR CAPTAIN AMERICA!!!! #FalconAndWinterSoldier #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale #CaptainAmericaAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/Mm4iXx2gzpApril 23, 2021 See more

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale SPOILERS..........ANTHONY MACKIE PERFECTLY UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT #SamWilson #SamWilsonIsCaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/2eH7kaABDPApril 23, 2021 See more

TFATWS SPOILERS #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale #TheFalconandTheWinterSoldier ..this is just the start of phase 4 and we are living for it! we saw wanda become THE SCARLET WITCH and we saw sam wilson become the new CAPTAIN AMERICA. phase 4 is such a serve! pic.twitter.com/KyFHMEy1h5April 23, 2021 See more

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinaleLETS HEAR IT FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA pic.twitter.com/fB24YwaWrDApril 23, 2021 See more

#FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale This the glow up I wanted to see pic.twitter.com/raXOixJtyDApril 23, 2021 See more

// #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers....i just think that #samwilson calling himself captain america and him being called captain america pic.twitter.com/0uNWsV3WhpApril 23, 2021 See more

You can catch all six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus now. While you wait for Loki to arrive, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.