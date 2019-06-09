The "crazy powerful" Xbox Project Scarlett to launch alongside Halo Infinite in 2020, says new rumour

With Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 media briefing just hours away, internet sleuths are beginning to unearth new details on Xbox Series X. That, if you haven't been paying attention, is the rumoured codename for Microsoft's next-generation initiative, set to be properly revealed at E3 2019 alongside the likes of a Gears 5 release date, Halo Infinite gameplay, 14 new first-party exclusives, and a whole lot more.

Project Scarlett is supposed the name given the overall project, a name banding that encompasses two next-gen systems: Lockhead and Anaconda. The former, a system on par from a power perspective with the Xbox One S, while the latter is supposedly a premium product that will outstrip even Google Stadia in terms of raw power. The rumour circulating this morning is that Halo Infinite will be positioned as a launch title for the two systems, launching "Holiday 2020".

What's exciting is the reports that Halo Infinite will be presented in 8K resolution and be capable of running at 120 frames-per second. That kind of performance has never been seen in a home console before – it's the type of thing reserved for high-end, extremely expensive personal computers. We'll know for certain how true this is soon enough.

If that weren't enough, the rumours emerging today are also suggesting that the Project Scarlett systems will support "four generations worth" of backwards compatibility, which would line-up with Microsoft's dedication to creating a broader Xbox ecosystem and family. It has also been suggested that Scarlett will have an "Elite controller" made available for it, with notorious games industry leaker 'Sabi' suggesting Xbox Scarlett Pro controller will be "extra special" and that we will be, and I quote, "very impressed with it".

