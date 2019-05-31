Microsoft will have 14 first-party Xbox games to show at E3 this year

The E3 2019 schedule is looking a little lighter than usual this year, with heavy hitters like PlayStation and Activision drawing back from the show floor for what is hopefully a brief hiatus until 2020.

That leaves Microsoft as the biggest attendee of the expo, and Xbox head Phil Spencer is clearly aware of the responsibility that comes with that, promising one of the biggest and most exciting E3 years yet for the platform.

The executive has already promised "some new things that nobody has ever seen before" during the Xbox E3 Press Briefing, and there's every possibility that Microsoft could even debut its next-gen console, Xbox Project Scarlett, during the show, but - speaking on Twitter - Spencer has now confirmed just how many first-party Xbox exclusive titles to expect to see on the E3 stage this year.

Just finishing our final E3 rehearsal here with the team in Redmond. Feel really good about the briefing. Lots to show. We have 14 Xbox Game Studios games in the show this year, more first party games than we've ever had in the show. Fun times. #XboxE3May 30, 2019

Yep, a grand total of fourteen first-party Xbox Game Studios titles (presumably alongside a bunch of multi-platform games) will be making an appearance at E3 2019, with confirmed titles such as Gears 5 and Halo Infinite expected to show, plus a bunch of rumoured projects too, including Fable 4.

Read more Xbox Games with Gold June 2019 features Portal, Rivals of Aether, and more

The list of current upcoming Xbox games is looking woefully light for 2019, so hopefully Spencer and his team will be able to fill out the rest of the calendar with some of these impending announcements, as well us ushering in a promising new future for the platform, which has been struggling against Sony's hugely successful PS4 in recent years.

In other news, Square Enix has confirmed that the Avengers Project E3 2019 will include a fresh look at the hugely anticipated Marvel action game, while Sony has one upped E3 entirely by announcing the Death Stranding release date. It's an exciting time for gaming, then, no matter your choice of console.

Find out the E3 2019 games we know about (and the ones we think we know about) by following the link, or watch the video below for a bitesize update at the biggest titles on the show floor.