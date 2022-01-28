The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian "repurposed" concepts from Star Wars 1313

Concepts for the canceled game Star Wars 1313 have seemingly found new life through The Book of Boba Fett and Mandalorian TV series.

In response to a fresh Star Wars 1313 gameplay leak showing Boba Fett in Coruscant, game designer Grant Parker discussed the game's concepts and early art on Twitter . "A lot of excellent early concept stuff from 1313 has been repurposed and used in Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett," Parker said. "I was so happy the latest episode even had a meat locker with Tauntauns in it."

Parker is now a game designer at Ratchet and Clank developer Insomniac Games, but he previously contributed to pre-production on Star Wars 1313. He says it was "very important," teeth-cutting work for him, and specifically mentioned early design work for a meat factory area. Parker's work was apparently overseen by Steve McManus, also a former LucasArts employee, who's now at the Lucasfilm studio ILMxLAB.

Patrick Wren, now an encounter designer at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order developer Respawn, also shared Parker's enthusiasm for 1313's enduring legacy.

This isn't the first time The Mandalorian has sparked discussion around Star Wars 1313, though this is the first we've heard of a tangible connection between production (or rather, pre-production) on the two. In December 2020, author Celia Hodent reminded everyone that Star Wars 1313 could well have been the perfect game for fans of The Mandalorian . At least we have the PS2 and GameCube classic Star Wars: Bounty Hunter to numb the pain of what might have been.