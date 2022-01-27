Leaked footage of cancelled Star Wars game 1313 shows Boba Fett in Coruscant

New Star Wars 1313 gameplay has leaked online, over seven eight years after the game was cancelled.

You can see the brand new three-minute gameplay clip from Star Wars 1313 just below. Front-and-centre of the gameplay clip is none other than Boba Fett himself. The infamous bounty hunter begins by stalking through a bustling Coruscant street, before giving chase to two targets.

If you weren't already aware, this gameplay clip would seem to take place after the switch in protagonists. Star Wars 1313 was meant to open with a brand new bounty hunter, controlled by the player, before they're killed by Boba Fett, and the more renowned character takes over for the rest of the game as the protagonist.

It's interesting that this gameplay demo takes place chronologically after the behind-closed-doors E3 demo. The demo for Star Wars 1313, which was only ever shown to media members, featured the original newcomer protagonist, with Boba Fett nowhere to be seen, meaning this new gameplay clip takes place a lot later on.

Star Wars 1313 was originally announced all the way back in 2012, and cancelled just one year later in 2013, when Disney purchased LucasArts and shuttered the project, which had been under the leadership of Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig. Over the years, various snippets of the game have made their way online, including a screenshot in 2020 showing Boba Fett standing against a Coruscant skyline.

It's a shame that we'll never get to see what Hennig and company had planned for Boba Fett, but there's plenty more Star Wars to look forward to. Just earlier this week, EA announced three upcoming Star Wars games were in development at Respawn Entertainment, one of which is a sequel to the great Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. 1313 might be dead, but Star Wars video games live on.

