Star Wars 1313 dev pokes fun at demands for a Mandalorian game

Star Wars 1313 was a painful game to see canceled, and it's even more painful now given the success of The Mandalorian.

On Twitter, consultant and author Celia Hodent had a bit of fun with God of War director Cory Barlog asking for a game based on The Mandalorian. The memories of the canceled Star Wars 1313 game, in which you would have played as a bounty hunter, are obviously painful for the team that was developing the game at LucasArts, and it's easy to see why.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, Star Wars 1313 was in development at number of years ago at LucasArts, before the developer was acquired by Disney and LucasArts was effectively shuttered. The game would've seen us playing as a bounty hunter Boba Fett, with the hunter's blaster, flamethrower, and other weaponry, playing out in a similar style to Naughty Dog's Uncharted games.

Basically, it's what a video game adaptation of The Mandalorian would have been. A number of leaks have emerged since Star Wars 1313 was canned over the year, including a look at the game's stunning environments earlier this year, with an animation reel showing a droid partner emerging online back in 2019.

Since Star Wars 1313 was canceled, we've had a resurgence of Star Wars games with two Star Wars Battlefront games, and Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The latter game broke sales records for the Star Wars franchise, and it's speculated that Respawn could be hard at work on a sequel. As for Star Wars 1313 though, we'll only be left with a drip-feed of leaked information.

As for The Mandalorian, the series is going from strength to strength with each episode, introducing a slew of fan-favourite characters including Ahsoka Tano. It's so popular, that it was only beaten out in minutes viewed on streaming services by Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and The Office.

