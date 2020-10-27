The best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals: consoles, games, headsets, and more

Xbox Series X Black Friday deals will be in high demand and we're here to point you towards the very best ones in the year's busiest shopping season. Yes, the Xbox Series X pre-orders were all snapped up on day one a few weeks back (the same happened with the PS5 pre-orders too), but we're confident Microsoft will have more to sell soon.

The Xbox Series X is due to launch on November 10, with Black Friday following a few weeks later on November 27. That's not a major gap and in all honesty, these things are going to sell themselves, so there's not much need for retailers to discount them at all. But they do of course want you to buy it from them rather than a rival store, so there's every chance they might offer a discounted game with it, or offer particular bundles in order to tempt your business. Surely it'll be better than the pre-order phase where any slight stock appearances caused sites to break as everyone hammered them at the same time trying to get the console into their digital baskets?

The less powerful, but far cheaper Xbox Series S has sold out now too, but it took a few days rather than minutes to sell out. Clearly, most early adopters want the full next-gen experience. Black Friday is a wider audience though and we think the Series S will be a popular pick on the day if stock appears. You can also be sure lots of kids have underlined the X as much as possible on their Christmas lists too. Better get practicing your best "Thanks, I hate it" smile.

Outside of the consoles, this Black Friday season (which has basically started already this year, folks), we're going to be keeping an eye out for deals on a range of accessories and games for your new console too. We expect many of the models found on our best Xbox Series X headsets guide to get discounts and also official controllers and great third-party options like the best Razer controllers too. Xbox Live Gold prices and Xbox Game Pass deals are always a big hit for Black Friday too.

First up in our Xbox Series X Black Friday deals guide below though, we've listed the retailers most likely to get Xbox Series X and S pre-order stock in again if you're yet to secure a console. They're sold out at the time of writing, but it's very much worth checking in on a regular basis in-case you get lucky. If you're a bit on the fence, you might want to check out our best PS5 Black Friday deals guide too.

After the consoles, we've started listing the latest prices on a range of the best Xbox Series X accessories. We'll have even more options for you soon, so keep checking in and we'll take you through all the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals.

The best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals

