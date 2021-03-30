The best The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order deals and prices - get the game and Joy-Cons for less

Quick links (Image credit: Nintendo) Jump straight to the best The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order deals with the quick links below:

If you're looking for the best The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order deals, we've got you covered. Our bargain-hunters have been busy finding the lowest prices on the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, not to mention those exclusive Joy-Con controllers that are launching alongside it this July 16.

Will there be different versions of the game to choose from? As things stand, no. Nintendo is only offering the 'normal' edition at this time for $59.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, and $68 in Australia. What's more, there are no pre-order bonuses that we can see (not even keyrings or stickers, as is usually the case). That may change when we get closer to launch, of course, but for now, the best The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order deals are the cheapest ones.

As a remaster of the Wii game from 2011 (now in HD), this Skyward Sword update revisits Link's journey as he charts sky-kingdoms and the dangerous world below in a bid to save his childhood friend Zelda. It also marks the origin of the iconic Master Sword. However, Skyward Sword HD doesn't emphasise motion control quite as much as its predecessor; this time it's an optional feature instead of a baked-in requirement.

Let's get to the deals, shall we?

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order - US

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Although it's possible that the best The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order deals will include cool extras upon release, that's not the case right now. As such, you've only got one version to choose from: the standard edition.

However, we are getting special Joy-Cons featuring a Skyward Sword design. They're available at Amazon right now, and even though the price isn't listed, we suspect it'll weigh in at around $70.

Standard Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $59.88 at Amazon

$59.88 at Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $59.99 at Best Buy

$59.99 at Best Buy The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $59.88 at Walmart

Digital Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Digital) | $59.99 at Nintendo

$59.99 at Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Digital | $59.99 at Amazon

Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

Joy-Con pair (Skyward Sword Edition) | Pre-order at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order - UK

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Exclusive Switch games usually come with stickers or keyrings at the very least upon release, but UK pre-orders for Skyward Sword HD don't include any bonuses. That doesn't mean you should rule out cool pre-order incentives further down the line, though. The July release date is still a ways off. Basically, watch this space.

Want the special Skyward Sword Joy-Con pair, on the other hand? You'll need to visit Game, as that's the only site we've seen stocking it so far.

Standard Edition

Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

Joy-Con pair (Skyward Sword Edition) | £69.99 at Game

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order - AU

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As usual, Australia gets the short end of the stick when it comes to pre-order deals - there isn't a lot of choice out there. At the time of writing, JB Hi-Fi has the best offer. The game is $69 there instead of $80.

JB Hi-Fi also has access to the special-edition Joy-Con pair. Featuring a Skyward Sword design, it retails at $119.

Standard Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $69 at JB Hi-Fi

$69 at JB Hi-Fi The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $79.95 at The Gamesmen

Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

Accessories and extras

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Can there any cool Skyward Sword accessories? Yes - but only one. The trusty Joy-Con controllers are getting a Legend of Zelda update, and these will probably sell out fast. If you want them, be sure to put a pre-order in before it's too late.

It's worth considering some other Nintendo Switch accessories as well. To begin with, picking up one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets will make your experience so much more immersive as you explore everything the game has to offer. A Nintendo Switch SD card is always handy if you're struggling for space on your console, too.

US deals

Joy-Con pair (Skyward Sword Edition) | Pre-order at Amazon

UK deals

Joy-Con pair (Skyward Sword Edition) | £69.99 at Game

AU deals

