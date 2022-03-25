The best hot-swappable keyboard in 2022: all the top customizable decks compared

The best hot-swappable keyboards go beyond simply allowing you to swap your switches. These long-lasting decks will see you through work and play for years to come, and do so with multiple Bluetooth connections, additional customization software, and a satisfying, comfortable typing experience. Hot-swappable keyboards are favored by typists, programmers, and gamers for their durability and personalization, but as there are so many models on the shelves right now it can be difficult to discern exactly what you need.

That's why we're rounding up all the best hot-swappable keyboards right here. We're balancing price with features and build quality to highlight the cream of the crop across a range of budgets and needs. Whether you're after one of the best gaming keyboards with a customizable twist, or a comfortable set of keys to use on Windows, Mac, or iPad, there's something for everyone here.

The top brands to be aware of straight out of the gate are Drop, Keychron, and Glorious. These are the biggest names in the industry right now, each with their own flagship and budget options. We've been through all the latest hot-swappable keyboards to bring you the most flexible and reliable decks from each manufacturer.

1. Drop CTRL The best hot-swappable keyboard overall Specifications Size: TKL Switches: Cherry MX / Kailh / Drop Halo Connection: Wired Key-caps: Doubleshot PBT RGB: Per-key Battery: NA Keys: 87 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High quality design + Excellent typing feel + USB passthrough Reasons to avoid - No wireless connection

The Drop CTRL is an oldie, but it's still wearing the crown of best hot-swappable keyboard overall. While it eschews some of the newer, fancier features found in gaming-oriented decks, the CTRL places its focus on a high quality typing experience with a solid build and durable design.

An aluminium frame and metal baseplate form the main deck, with doubleshot PBT keycaps offering the final luxury flourish. Add to that to the fact that you're getting USB passthrough charging, and a wide range of Cherry MX, Drop Halo, and Kailh switches to choose from out of the box and there's plenty to celebrate here.

The look, feel, and durability of this deck make it a winner, and you can even pick up a barebones board to save some cash on that higher price point if you have some switches and keycaps around.

2. Redragon K530 Draconic The best budget hot-swappable keyboard Specifications Size: 60% Switches: Red Dragon Brown Connection: Bluetooth, Wired Key-caps: PBT RGB: Per-key Battery: 3,000mAh Keys: 61 Reasons to buy + Budget price point + Full rollover + 3,000mAh battery Reasons to avoid - Only ships with Redragon switches

The Redragon K530 is a compact 60% hot-swappable keyboard, but there's plenty of value packed into that tiny shell. You're picking up one of the cheaper options on this list here, but there's still a Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection (with the ability to switch between three devices) baked in, as well as an impressive 3,000mAh battery. You can pay far more for far less juice right now, so that battery power is well worth taking note of.

If you're using your Redragon for gaming, it's worth noting the full rollover and the smart double function placements. Because this 60% form factor does away with dedicated arrow keys, the K530 offers dual-function WASD keys. Usually, we find these arrow buttons mapped to the other side of the deck, but doubling up your driver keys does make far more sense in certain games. Not only that, but you're also getting an additional function programming setting, opening up more mapping options.

3. Mountain Everest Max The best hot-swappable keyboard for gaming Specifications Size: Full Switches: Cherry MX Connection: Wired Key-caps: ABS RGB: Per-key Battery: NA Keys: 104 Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Ebay View at mwave View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Versatile design + Modular num-pad and display dial + Premium look and feel Reasons to avoid - Not fast enough for tournament use - Cheaper ABS keycaps

The Mountain Everest Max is a turbo-charged gaming keyboard. Not only is it fully hotswappable, but the TKL base unit can also be expanded with a modular number pad and separate display dial. That makes it an incredibly versatile unit, with the gaming chops to match.

An aluminium base plate, magnetic USB-C connections, and comprehensive software makes this an extremely luxurious package under the hand - as one would expect for that $299.99 price point. A minor gripe that we did come across in our testing was those cheaper ABS keycaps though, which felt out of place considering the high MSRP on the tag. That's easily fixed with a replacement set, though.

The Mountain Everest Max feels like it leans more into its gaming audience than other hot-swappable keyboards do. You're getting a nice response time (though not as fast as more competitive, purpose-built machines), and four dedicated macro buttons (with LED displays) to boot. However, the biggest indication that this kit is designed for a gamer to invest in is that digital display dial. From offering up stats on PC performance and APM to controlling RGB lighting, volume, and setting different profiles, this notched dial is a joy to use and completes the whole experience.

Read more: Mountain Everest Max review

4. Keychron K8 The best wireless hot-swappable keyboard Specifications Size: TKL Switches: Gateron G Pro Red / Blue / Brown Connection: Bluetooth / Wired Key-caps: ABS RGB: On select models Battery: 4,000mAh Keys: 87 Today's Best Deals View at Ebay View at Amazon View at Kogan.com Reasons to buy + More affordable than other Keychron models + Bluetooth 5.1 + 4,000mAh battery Reasons to avoid - Hot-swapping is an additional cost - ABS keycaps

The Keychron K8 is now one of the more affordable hot-swappable keyboards from the well-known brand. It's worth noting that that $75 price point is for the non-hot-swappable model; there's a slight price increase of around $25 for a fully customizable deck. However, should you invest a little more, you'll be glad to find a full set of five-pin switch beds in here, with Gateron Optical Red, Brown, or Blue switches to choose from for your shipped build.

Switching between the Mac and Windows compatibility is easy with the FN key giving you access to three different connections and a small switch on the side swapping modes as well. Plus, that 4,000mAh battery will ensure you're tapping away without worrying about your juice running out as well.

The higher profile design of the K8 does put some off, though. It's worth taking a good look at that bezel lip and taller form factor to make sure the angle is right for you.

5. Glorious GMMK Traditionally the best hot-swappable keyboard Specifications Size: 60% / TKL / Full Switches: Cherry MX, Kailh, Glorious, Gateron Connection: Wired Key-caps: ABS RGB: Per-key Battery: NA Keys: 61 - 105 Today's Best Deals View at mwave View at mwave View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid, durable design + Falling in price + N-key rollover Reasons to avoid - Slower response times - ABS keycaps

Glorious heralded in a new era of customizable keyboards with the original GMMK (or Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard if you want to get technical) back in 2016. Today it stands just as tall as ever, with a solid build quality and a lower price point that can still go toe-to-toe with the latest premium releases. While you are picking up those pesky ABS keycaps here, everything about the GMMK can be fine tuned and built upon with the brand's own customization and macro software as well.

Gamers will also be glad to know that the GMMK also employs n-key rollover, though there's no dedicated volume or macro buttons for fiddling with those settings when you're in the thick of it.

It's worth noting that the GMMK is just around the corner - due to start shipping in April 2022. With a new 65% and 96% form factor design, there's a shake up in the works here, with the brand promising space-efficiency and a full set of keys all in one place.

6. Epomaker SK61 The best hot-swappable keyboard for optical switches Specifications Size: 60% Switches: Gateron Optical Black, Blue, Brown, Red, Yellow, Silver Connection: Bluetooth / Wired Key-caps: PBT RGB: Per-key Battery: 1,900mAh Keys: 61 Reasons to buy + PBT keycaps + Optical switches + N-key rollover and anti-ghosting + Affordable price point Reasons to avoid - No foam out of the box - Not compatible with mechanical switches

If you're after a super smooth experience on a budget, we'd recommend taking a look at the Epomaker SK61. It's a budget build, for sure, but if you're willing to put a little time and attention into it (there's no foam under the plate out of the box and that optical PCB isn't compatible with mechanical switches), there's a super low-latency experience waiting for you at a great price here.

That's because of the optical switches on offer here. While you are limited to a smaller pool of choices when it comes to swapping your switches out, the light-based actuation in these switches makes for a faster gaming and typing experience and feels a lot smoother to boot.

There's also PBT keycaps, full RGB, n-key rollover, and 100% anti-ghosting in here - a swathe of features that typists, programmers, and gamers will find excellent value in. Not only that, but there's three layers of additional programmability built in, which means there's plenty of key bindings that can be added into your work or play.

7. Vissles V84 The best hot-swappable keyboard for Apple fans Specifications Size: TKL Switches: VS Brown / Red / Blue Connection: Bluetooth / Wired Key-caps: ABS RGB: Per-key Battery: 3,750mAh Keys: 84 Reasons to buy + Up to five Bluetooth connections + Long battery life + 75% form factor Reasons to avoid - Shell has considerable flex

If you're switching between multiple devices - iPads included - the Vissles V84 is the ultimate hot-swappable keyboard. Out of the box Mac and Windows compatibility (with the keycaps to match) is quickly becoming a must for typists looking for a premium set of keys. However, the Vissles V84 goes beyond this simply compatibility, being able to connect to up to five different Windows / Apple devices, easily switch between them via a simple keyboard command, and offering the battery life to sail through even the most hectic workday.

The V84 also ships with Vissles' own VS switches. We tested the linear model and found them to be particularly smooth and soft, if feeling slightly shorter than the standard Cherry MX / Gateron stems. However, swapping your switches is easy and quick.

The 75% layout may throw some prospective typists. This is an unusual form factor that builds all the keys into one slab, without spacing. That means you keep your directional arrows and home functions, while also ensuring you have enough space for wider sweeping mouse movements.

At around $100 / £100, there's some excellent value packed in here - perfect if you're after flexibility on a smaller budget.

Read more: Vissles V84 review

What is a hot-swappable keyboard? A hot-swappable keyboard is simply a mechanical (or sometimes optical) keyboard that does solder its switches to the PCB plate underneath the case. This means you can easily pop the switches themselves in and out, customizing the sound and feel of your keyboard.

Are gaming keyboards hot-swappable? The vast majority of gaming keyboards produced by brands like Razer, Corsair, HyperX, and others are not hot-swappable. You'll often have to delve further into the customizable keyboard space to find a model that will let you swap the switches, whereas gaming brands will typically stick to cheaper soldered PCB boards. There are, however, a few gaming-oriented hot-swappable keyboards, like the aforementioned Mountain Everest Max.

How to tell if a keyboard is hot-swappable The most reliable way to find out if a keyboard is hot-swappable is to check the product page on the brand's website. Many keyboards allow you to remove the key cap to see the switch underneath, but pulling at this switch to try and remove it can seriously damage your board if it's not hot-swappable itself.

