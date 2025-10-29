The Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL feels different to every gaming keyboard I've tested so far, and I'm not sure that's a good thing | Review

The Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL might make sense for some, especially with its soft typing feel and excellent RGB show, but its drop in accuracy and awkward hot-swappability make it a tough recommendation for the masses.

The majority of gaming keyboards that cross my desk these days have one thing in common. Magnetic switches are taking the scene by storm, but Turtle Beach is taking a step back from this Hall effect revolution. The Vulcan II TKL is a wired hot-swappable mechanical keyboard retailing for $119.99 / £119.99, just $40 less than its magnetic Pro model.

That's a little tricky to reconcile. For just a little extra, the Pro offers adjustable switches and a wrist rest for good measure.

So what do you get here? A particularly smooth typing experience, dedicated volume controls, and a nicely staggered keycap design makes for a versatile and intuitive deck with the feel of a low profile keyboard but the depth of a full height machine. At this lower mid-range price point, though, it's not going to give any of the best gaming keyboards too much of a headache.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $119.99 / Type Mechanical (hot-swappable) Connection Wired Size TKL Switches Titan HS Linear Keycaps ABS (T-shaped) Media keys Dedicated volume dial Wrist rest No USB passthrough No

Design

The Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL looks like pretty much every other Vulcan release to date, even going back to the Roccat days. Just like the Vulcan II Mini Air, we've got a set of exposed switches with skinny caps on top, an all-black chassis, and a plastic body.

It's an aesthetic I can get behind, and I normally prefer the thickest, thocciest keyboard I can get my hands on. There's an almost industrial design going on here, with those exposed switches and LEDs shining bright underneath each cap and a brushed effect keeping the top plate interesting as well.

Thankfully the larger top bezel of older releases is gone, with the only branding here being a light gray Turtle Beach logo underneath the navigation keys.

It's a cheaper build quality for sure, but the aluminum top plate still feels solid and the main case avoids feeling too hollow.

That's because, despite the slightly thinner design, there's still a good amount of sound absorption going on here. Dampening foam is listed on the Vulcan II TKL's materials list, but the exact structure of that internal padding is still a mystery.

Whatever it looks like inside, Turtle Beach has done a fantastic job of eliminating ping and echo around this deck - something even the $199.99 Razer BlackWidow V4 Low Profile Hyperspeed suffers from.

Keycaps

Unlike the Pro version, the Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL is compatible with third party keycaps, and I'd recommend swapping them out pretty soon. These are cheaper ABS numbers, and I'm already seeing just a little hint shine after just over two weeks of use.

Aside from the legends themselves there's no texture here, and things can get clammy fast. Of course, if you do swap you'll lose the RGB vibrancy offered by the T-shaped cap design. Lighting is reduced to a small underglow on the top plate when swapped with a set of Cherry-profile Duckys.

It's a little frustrating that Turtle Beach cheaped out on the keycaps here, as the visual design of the existing profile is one of the deck's main strengths. The brand also notes that after-market low profile keycaps might not be compatible.

Switches

Onto better news, I do love these switches. The Vulcan II TKL is outfitted with a set of the brand's own Titan HS linears, all pre-lubed. These are particularly smooth and soft, with a particularly dampened landing that still manages to produce a satisfying clack sound.

Combine that with the sound dampening underneath and you've got a particularly creamy feel to each keypress. A 1.8mm actuation point and 45g of force keep things a little zippier than some red linears, they're slightly shorter and lighter.

This is also a fully hot-swappable keyboard, compatible with both 3 and 5 pin switches. In theory, anyway. I'd be damned if these things aren't cemented into the PCB, it's incredibly tough to actually rip them out. I'm swapping switches nearly every week and I've never had this much trouble tearing down a keyboard.

