Razer Synapse has finally made the jump to browsers, but it's off to a slow start

Razer has jumped on the web-tool bandwagon this week, releasing a beta for its Synapse Web customizer. Except it's been all but a smooth rollout.

The tool is currently compatible with three Razer Huntsman decks, including one of the best gaming keyboards on the web, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini. Alongside the V3 Pro 8K and V3 Pro TKL 8K, the Huntsman should be fully configurable through your web browser. If it could load.

I dug out my Huntsman V3 Pro Mini to take the beta out for a test drive and was reassured when the browser spotted the keyboard immediately. Actually loading the configurator tool proved too much, though, and it actually cut communication with my Corsair wireless mouse as well.

That was my first clue that something wasn't quite right. For now, at least, it looks like the Synapse Web tool can only run when no other configurators are alive in the system tray. Quitting out of everything else granted me entry.

It's early days yet; Razer has plenty of time to get its Synapse Web tool right, and when it does, it will be a weight off its hardware's shoulders. This has always been a heavy, clunky piece of software, but at the same time, I generally find more features included compared to the rest of the market.

The brand tried to streamline efforts in recent times with Synapse 4, but the software still suffers from convoluted firmware update processes, strange crashes, and interference with other programs. I've managed to get Synapse Web running, and it's looking pretty sweet inside. It carries over the core functionality of the standalone software, but still has some fancy extras.

The Huntsman's analog switches are all supported by actuation and rapid trigger settings, as well as your standard RGB fare.

The move comes after years of competitors taking their dedicated configurators to the web. Corsair and Keychron are leading the way here, with the former's Web Hub offering a particularly expansive selection of tools for everything from the Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 to the Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight.

While most programs don't hurt your CPU usage too much these days, they are annoying to keep on your system - and even harder to justify when they constantly hibernate in the system tray. Having multiple accessories by multiple brands compounds the problem. Hopefully, Razer's role in the solution is fixed sooner rather than later.

For now, you can test out Razer's Synapse Web tool beta at synapse.razer.com/dashboard.

