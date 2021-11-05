The Batman official synopsis has been released and it promises an angrier Bruce Wayne

A new synopsis for The Batman has been released – and it suggests a more hot-headed incarnation of The Dark Knight than we’re used to.

The synopsis reads (H/T Collider), "The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting."

‘Raw’, ‘intense’, and ‘disillusioned’ all stand out here, and each descriptor hints at a Bruce Wayne who hasn’t quite placed himself at the top of Gotham’s good chain.

The decision to paint Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader as someone more inexperienced and dealing with anger issues also reflects the journey that director Matt Reeves outlined at last year’s DC FanDome event.

"It's early and Batman's still a vigilante," Reeves said at the time. "[Gotham's people] wonder, 'That guy sounds a little dangerous.' He's not yet the symbol of hope... He's still a growing legend. People wonder whether he exists. It's one of the things he will confront in the story."

The newest trailer for The Batman has doubled down on the reboot being grittier and darker than its predecessors. Paul Dano’s Riddler is already giving us serious Zodiac vibes, while Gotham’s criminal underworld also includes the likes of the unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the villain Penguin.

The Batman is set for release on March 4, 2022. While you wait, check out all the new superhero movies coming your way very soon.