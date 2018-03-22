Terry Crews, Professor X’s chair and Colossus' butt... This new Deadpool 2 trailer has to be seen to be believed

The new Deadpool 2 trailer is here! With it comes all the things you’ve come to expect from a Merc with a Mouth – wait a minute, this isn’t what we’ve come to expect. Not at all. There’s a good look at Terry Crews, the formation of the X-Force, Cable being set up as the movie’s villain, Deadpool rolling around in Professor Xavier’s wheelchair. And that’s not even half of it.

Keep rollin'

Is this the Deadpool 2 secret cameo we were promised? Probably not, but it’s still very, very funny nonetheless. It’s Wade Wilson messing around in Professor X’s iconic chair while flanked by the Presential portraits of Barack Obama and Abraham Lincoln. What more could you want?

Crews control

Much of the trailer is concerned with putting together a team. The X-Force to be precise. Sure, Domino points out that’s a stupid name – meta humour is kinda their thing, guys – but you still wouldn’t want to mess with them. Bonus points for Terry Crews being here and kicking some ass.

Inappropriate touching

Has the Merc with a Mouth ever heard of personal space? Negasonic Teenage Warhead is on receiving end of a nose booping, but there's even some groping of Colossus' butt during the trailer. Because it wouldn’t be a new Deadpool 2 trailer without a rear end or two.

Joining the butt bonanza this time is Collosus and his, uhh, ample rump. That thing must weigh a tonne, as I’m sure Deadpool is finding out. He’s getting a little handsy with that thing.

Cable - the villain?

It sure looks that way. The trailer has set up the time-travelling Thanos-playing Josh Brolin to hunt down a very special kid that Deadpool may or may not have to protect. There’s even a few glimpses of the two going mano-a-mano, with Deadpool losing half of his hand in the process. Ouchy.