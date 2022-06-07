New Walking Dead spin-off unveils release date and first look at cast, including Terry Crews

Tales of the Walking Dead, the six-part anthology spinoff of The Walking Dead, is set to debut this August.

Arriving on August 14, Tales of the Walking Dead – as per AMC (opens in new tab) – "consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse." The mission statement? "To see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

While most details haven’t been divulged, we do know that we’ll get a glimpse of Samantha Morton’s pre-Alpha life as 'Dee' in one episode (see above).

There are also some big names involved elsewhere. Terry Crews plays Joe and, as you’ll see below, he’s accompanied in a sidecar by Olivia Munn’s Evie. The Boys’ Jessie T. Usher is worlds away from his speedster A-Train as a blood splattered Davon; Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez and Cowboy Bebop’s Daniella Pineda are the focus of another episode, as are Jillian Bell and Parker Poser. Rounding off the cast is Poppy Liu as survivor Amy.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: AMC ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: AMC ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: AMC ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: AMC ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: AMC ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: AMC ) Image 1 of 6

This marks The Walking Dead’s next step into expanding on television. Fear The Walking Dead and The World Beyond have already made their mark, while a Daryl spinoff (now minus Carol, after actor Melissa McBride left the project) and Negan/Maggie spinoff Isle of the Dead are also in the works.

The Walking Dead’s main series, meanwhile, is set to come to a close with its final eight episodes later this year. For more on the expected release window for the show’s farewell, check out our look at the possible Walking Dead return date.