Take $100 off this Mega PSVR Bundle with Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf

Looking for a mega PSVR bundle this Black Friday weekend? You'd be foolish to look past this package with Blood & Truth, Everybody's Golf VR and the PS Move controllers offered by Walmart for $249.

The bundle is down from $349.99, making this an attractive $100 saving and a quick route into the world of PlayStation VR, which has aged like a fine wine since its inception. There are now tons of essential games on the platform, one of them being the London grime adventure Blood & Truth, a fantastic VR shooter that is baked into this bundle of joy, which contains all the accessories you need to jump in without compromise.

There's also Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, one of the best platforming games in recent years that uses PSVR to its full charming potential. Both of these games are exclusives so you'll have to grab a PSVR to check them out, and this deal is perfectly poised to introduce you to the platform, which has plenty of other top tier VR experiences like Tetris Effect and Resident Evil 7.

