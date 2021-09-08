Super Mario Lego is about to get bigger as Lego teases question block set

The Lego Super Mario sets are about to welcome a new build to the collection as Lego teases a large question block set.

Shared on the official Lego Twitter account , the yellow brick company put out a vague video that appears to feature the silhouette of Super Mario’s iconic question block which is made entirely out of Lego bricks. The video ends with the phrase: “We have a ? for you!” which gives us a pretty good idea of what Lego is currently working on.

Hello! We've got a question for you… pic.twitter.com/A3h6uEbtX1September 8, 2021

Lego’s collaboration with Nintendo on the Super Mario collection began last year with the Adventures with Mario starter kit and has since expanded to include several other characters and playsets including an interactive Luigi figure , a character pack that includes enemies such as Bullet Bill and Boo , a Chain Chomp and Shy Guy expansion , plus many, many more.

There’s no word yet on when this new Lego Super Mario set is due to be released, how much it’ll cost, or how many yellow bricks it’ll take to build the thing. Simply going off previous Nintendo products that Lego have released though, don’t be surprised if this upcoming set costs you a pretty penny considering Lego’s Nintendo Entertainment System build costs $230/£209.

That’s nothing though compared to the unofficial life-sized Mario build that was created by Bricker Builds. The entire thing stands at 2 feet tall, requires almost 5,000 Lego bricks to build, and will cost those willing to undertake such a feat $900. Now that’s dedication.