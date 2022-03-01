Stop hugging the lady in Elden Ring, it’s bad for you

One Elden Ring NPC isn't quite as benevolent as she might seem.
You would think calling a character ‘Fia the Deathbed Companion’ is warning enough to keep your distance. Not so. Most players have been encountering Fia right after their first real boss fight, with Margit the Fell Omen. She resides in the Roundtable Hold, a safe zone that’s home to merchants and a blacksmith, and in which players have apparently been letting their guard down.
Fia is flattering and forward - asking if the “great champion” will let her hold them, just for a moment. But afterwards, players will notice the new red square on their UI, with a descending arrow that signifies a 5% hit to their vitality.
Thankfully, it’s easily dealt with - Fia’s hug also bestows a consumable called Baldachin’s Blessing, which temporarily increases Poise and removes the curse. A quickly-learned lesson on getting intimate with strangers in a strange land, all via VG247.
You can’t help but wonder how George R.R. Martin is getting on with all this. The writer provided Elden Ring’s backstory, but had no hand in its NPCs and dialogue, so much of the game is a mystery to him too.
Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Smithing Stones | Elden Ring weapon scaling explained | How to strengthen weapons in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Elden Ring armor locations | Elden Ring Great Runes and Rune Arc farming | Elden Ring Stonesword Keys | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring map fragments | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring armor | Elden Ring merchants