Steam sale dates: Here's when to watch out for the next big sale

Steam sale dates are good to keep in mind when you're thinking about big purchases, but Valve never publicly announces them ahead of time.

Fortunately, we don't need any official announcements to do some extrapolation of our own. The company keeps a relatively stable selection of sales, and the Steam sale dates tend to fall around the same time each year. With that in mind, we've projected some days that could help you plan out your video game budget for the months ahead. They're not official, but they're the best we'll have until Valve either makes an official announcement or the Steam sale dates leak.

Steam Spring Sale 2020: Last year, the Steam Spring Sale was expected to start in late May. However, it never happened. Since we've already had the Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2020 in late January, there's a good chance Valve will skip the Steam Spring Sale 2020. If not, look for it to begin in late May.

Steam Summer Sale 2020: If the Steam Summer Sale 2020 starts on the last Tuesday of June and runs for two weeks as it did in 2019, that means it will start on June 23 and end on July 7.

Steam Halloween Sale 2020: The Steam Halloween Sale 2020 will probably be brief (the 2019 sale only lasted five days) and it will definitely overlap Halloween. That gives us an estimate of a start on October 28 and end on November 1.

Steam Autumn Sale 2020 (AKA Steam Black Friday Sale 2020): Last year, this sale went from the Tuesday before Black Friday to the Tuesday after, allowing it to cover Cyber Monday as well. That indicates the Steam Autumn Sale 2020 will start on November 24 and end on December 1.

Steam Winter Sale 2020: Last year, the Steam Winter Sale started the Thursday of the week before Christmas and ended on the Thursday of the week after. If the Steam Winter Sale 2020 follows the same pattern, it will start on December 17 and end on December 31. That said, Steam may extend the end date by a day or two to avoid ending the sale on New Year's Eve.

We'll keep this page updated with any Steam sale dates announcements or leaks as they roll in throughout the year.