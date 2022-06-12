Starfield fans can't help but compare it to No Man's Sky and Skyrim

Starfield received a new gameplay trailer today, and some fans have started comparing it to No Man’s Sky and Skyrim.

Following Starfield and Bethesda boss Todd Howard’s appearances during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase 2022 , a new phrase has started trending on Twitter. ' No Man’s Skyrim (opens in new tab)' began floating around online shortly after it was revealed that Starfield will have more than 100 systems and 1,000 planets and that it’ll contain a No Man's Sky-style scanner.

A number of Twitter users began sharing the phase as an obvious nod to how the latest Starfield trailer gives off major No Man’s Sky and Skyrim vibes. One user tweeted : "Todd Howard really came onstage and revealed No Man's Skyrim." Another tweeted (opens in new tab): "One minute Starfield looks like No Man's Skyrim and the other it's just Destiny 3."

todd howard really came onstage and revealed No Man's SkyrimJune 12, 2022 See more

One minute Starfield looks like No Man's Skyrim and the other its just Destiny 3.Man I hate the template gamedesignJune 12, 2022 See more

In true internet fashion, 'No Man’s Skyrim' has since become a bit of a buzzword to all of those who tuned into the showcase, a phrase that we doubt will be forgotten any time soon. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing though, as also revealed via a Twitter search was that some people are happy to see Starfield giving off glimmers of the two other action-adventure games.

#Starfield looks just so much cooler and more exciting than I’d anticipated. Like a very awesome blend of Skyrim/Fallout with No Man’s Sky. I’m absolutely fucking stoked to play it.June 12, 2022 See more

Starfield looks pretty dope. Sure, it's essentially No Man's Skyrim with lockpicking in space, but I liked Skyrim and Fallout. Really looking forward to this one!June 12, 2022 See more

If you’re a fan of mini-games in Bethesda titles, there’s some good news as Starfield has a lockpicking minigame . We also found out that Starfield’s character creator will be Bethesda’s "most flexible yet ", as shared by Todd Howard during the presentation. Finally, we also found out that Starfield lets you build and fly your own spaceships , which are also customizable.

Speaking of Skyrim, find out why GamesRadar+'s Josh West hopes that Starfield is more than "Skyrim in space".