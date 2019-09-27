Fresh Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker story details reveal new paths for Kylo Ren, Rey, and Rose

New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker details have emerged, revealing some potential personal stories for a handful of the major players in Episode 9, including Rey, Kylo Ren, and a surprising promotion for Rose Tico. There's also a backstory for Naomi Ackie's new character, Jannah.

Our sister publication SFX magazine was on hand at yesterday's Rise of Skywalker Triple Force Friday Global Reveal (that's a mouthful) to offer a glimpse at some character synopses, which you can see below.

OK, OK, we asked @MarshallJulius - author of the new book, #VintageGeek, thank you very much - to take these pictures from the #StarWars #TripleForceFriday launch for you (we dragged him away from BB-8!) pic.twitter.com/4oPfI1HWO0September 26, 2019

Rey "continues to study the Jedi ways," yet doubt begins to creep in as she "grows concerned about what the future – and the Force – may hold for her." Just as long as she doesn't wear a hood and use a red lightsaber, we should be good... Wait – she did what?

Kylo Ren, meanwhile, is also brushing up on his Force 101, as he "continues to search for secrets of the Force."

Elsewhere, it's all change for Rose Tico. The engineer, introduced in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is now a military commander on-hand to help against mysterious "new advancements in First Order technology." Perhaps that has something to do with rumours of Death Star Destroyers – AKA Star Destroyers with Death Star tech on them...

Finn and Poe's journeys seem more or less on track – Finn is still fighting the First Order and Poe is growing into a better leader – so it's left to a mini Jannah reveal to keep the new info coming. Naomi Ackie's character is "from an oceanic moon" and will lead a band of warriors against the First Order.

We now have a clearer picture of the heroes (and villains) in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There are doubts, debuts, and a look at the Resistance's fast-track promotion scheme. Where can we sign up?

