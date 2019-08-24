The Mandalorian trailer is here, and it's (easily) the coolest thing in the galaxy

The first trailer for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV show has been shown off during the Disney+ streaming service showcase at D23 2019.

The series – co-created by Jon Favreau – follows the adventures of Pedro Pascal’s titular Mandalorian in a street-level Star Wars series that promises to be heavy on the spacefaring action and intrigue that permeates so much of the stories from a galaxy far, far away.

Favreau and co-creator Dave Filoni took to the stage to show off the Mandalorian trailer. Taika Waititi (who plays an IG-88 droid and is directing an episode of the show) was also present alongside lead Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, plus Giancarlo Esposito. The series is also confirmed to take place after Return of the Jedi.

You can watch the trailer in full below and let us know what you think down in the comments!

For more from the event, be sure to check out our full D23 2019 schedule.