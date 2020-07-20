John Boyega says he’s "moved on" from playing Finn in Star Wars

Actors in a galaxy far, far away can never quite shake the Star Wars tag – with some being brought back decades down the line for movies or, as is the case with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan, slotted into their own Disney Plus TV spin-off. One person who plans to leave Star Wars behind, though, is John Boyega.

The British actor re-affirmed his intention not to return as former Stormtrooper Finn post-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in a recent interaction on social media.

Replying to a fan who wanted to see Finn in one of the new Star Wars movies on the horizon, Boyega responded with a polite "no thank you. I’ve moved on." In another reply, Boyega said, "Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that."

This isn’t the first time Boyega has mentioned his desire to be three-and-done with Star Wars. Speaking to GamesRadar+ before the release of Episode 9, Boyega touched upon how he felt about potentially leaving Finn behind.

"It feels OK, because as much as it has been long in comparison to other franchise films – I already feel like if there were six more movies, I feel like, with a strong-enough narrative, I could possibly find somewhere to go with Finn. Do you know what I mean?

"But with just three films, there’s still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn that I still have. There’s still certain things that I really don’t know about him. It doesn’t feel as strange leaving him. It feels like, 'OK, cool. It’s a balanced, right time.'"

For some, it might be a disturbance in the Force. For John Boyega, it’s very much business as usual. He’s done his bit and is OK with that – and you should be too.

