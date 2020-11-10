Star Wars concept artist reveals connection between The Mandalorian and The Force Awakens

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2, titled "The Passenger", introduced us to the weird and wonderful Frog Lady and Dr. Mandible – and showed off Mando’s skills when he took down a group of bandits who’d laid a trap for him. Among the bandits was a creature who might look a bit familiar.

When the bandits attack, one of them ends up getting hold of Baby Yoda and threatening him with a knife. It turns we’ve seen everyone’s new least favourite character before in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as revealed by Star Wars concept artist Jake Lunt Davies on Instagram.

Well this guy showed up in #themandalorian ep10. Some relation to Scrapjaw Motito in TFA. #starwars #mandalorian #theforceawakens #babyyoda #creaturedesign Jake Lunt Davies A photo posted by @jakeluntdavies on Nov 7, 2020 at 7:43am PST

In The Force Awakens, the creature, apparently called Scrapjaw Motito, appeared on Jakku with Rey. Davies comments that there’s "some relation" between Scrapjaw and the bandit – while it’s probably unlikely that they’re the same creature, considering Mando sent the bandit on a jetpack ride that didn’t look very survivable, we can see that the two are definitely the same species at least, as they look virtually identical.

The Mandalorian is packed with Easter eggs like this – Chapter 9, "The Marshal", featured Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth, who first appeared in Chuck Wendig’s Star Wars novels. We also saw a mysterious man watching Mando ride across the double sunset, and we’ve most likely met him before too.

The upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian have a lot of questions to answer (most pressing of all, did Baby Yoda really eat Frog Lady’s eggs?) and we can probably look forward to more connections to the rest of the Star Wars saga in each episode.

