Diego Luna on Star Wars series Andor: "it feels like we’re doing a very long movie"

Though The Mandalorian season 2, episode 8 may have wrapped the series’ second instalment, the future of Star Wars on TV is looking bright – there’s the Book of Boba Fett coming next year, The Mandalorian season 3 has been confirmed by Jon Favreau, and there’s Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, and even more on the horizon.

Another show on its way to Disney Plus soon is Andor, a series set before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and focused on titular character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Luna shared some details about his upcoming series, and hinted at a cinematic scope: “The way we’re shooting this reminds me of how we shot the film, and the amount of work behind this TV series reminds me of the work you do for a film. It feels like we’re doing a very long movie.”

He wouldn’t reveal whether the series uses StageCraft technology like The Mandalorian, but did talk about how the series can go deeper into his character: “Once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers.”

He added: “I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role.”

At Disney’s Investor Day event, a sizzle reel was released – and Luna recently spoke a bit about the series to Jimmy Kimmel. We also know that Alan Tudyk is reprising his role of K-2SO, as is Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma. Stellen Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Adria Arjona also all have roles in the series. Apart from that, everything else about Andor is being kept under wraps, but if it’s anything like The Mandalorian, we can expect something huge.

Andor arrives in 2021 – until then, check out our Star Wars timeline with every major event in the galaxy far, far away in chronological order to get up to speed.