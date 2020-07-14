Star Trek: Lower Decks trailer gives us a first look at the animated comedy in action

The latest addition to the Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access is a little different to your usual galactic adventure. Joining the platform's popular series Discovery and Picard is the new animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, and you can see the first trailer above.

Lower Decks will shine a light on some characters you don’t get to see fighting baddies and commanding the bridge. The official description reads: "Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies."

The half-hour animated comedy series from Rick and Morty‘s Mike McMahan is coming to CBS All Access in August and will feature the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero, Jerry O'Connell and more.

Newsome recently told GamesRadar+: "The core of Star Trek there is so much hope and optimism – like optimism as a species – and personal pride and hope in it. So there are more earnest, hopeful moments, I think, in Lower Decks that grounds a lot of the comedy."

The first season will be 10 episodes long and it looks like we'll be learning more about Lower Decks at Comic-Con@Home on Thursday, July 23 during the Star Trek Universe panel.

