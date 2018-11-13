Stan Lee's Avengers 4 cameo confirmed - here's every upcoming film he'll appear in

Even though Stan Lee has passed away, his indomitable spirit lives on. The Marvel Comics co-founder also filmed at least a couple of appearances in future movies before his death. So, at the very least, we’ll get to see him on screen at least once more this year, plus a few times in 2019 to boot. Here’s Stan Lee’s next upcoming movie appearances, as well as the latest rumours surrounding any more walk-on parts.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

First up, a non-MCU effort, which is heading into theatres in December. Our Into the Spider-Verse preview outlined a playfulness than Stan Lee would definitely admire, and his cameo is no different. I won’t go into details here but, in retrospect, it is one of his most down-to-earth showings yet.

Captain Marvel

Stan the Man showing up in Captain Marvel hasn’t been officially confirmed, but Kevin Feige has hinted that Lee has filmed at least a few more cameos, telling Variety: “I’m not going to tell you what [movies] specifically, but Stan always appreciated a good surprise.”

Avengers: Endgame

Meanwhile, Stan Lee will be appearing in Avengers: Endgame. Co-director Joe Russo confirmed the news to the BBC (H/T ComicBook.com) last year, saying: “So, we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time. So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we're on, for instance [Ant-Man and the Wasp] or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and get him through his cameos in one day.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Here’s where it gets a little sad. Nothing so far has indicated that Stan Lee filmed a quick snippet for Spider-Man: Far From Home, so Avengers 4 could very well end up being his last appearance in the MCU. But there’s still one movie left which could serve as Stan Lee’s final movie appearance…

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Again, it’s away from the MCU, but Stan Lee has shown up in a handful of X-Men movies – and it’d be unfortunate if he didn’t get a chance to do it one last time. However, it looks as if (via EW) that Stan Lee reportedly won’t feature in the movie, which is a real shame.

While you're here, why not check out every single one of the Stan Lee cameos that have peppered Marvel movies since the 1980s...