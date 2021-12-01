Squid Game creator clarifies season 2 speculation

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has talked about season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

The writer/director seemed to confirm a further installment was coming back in November, telling The Associated Press: "But I will say there will indeed be a second season." However, Netflix has not officially confirmed a second season, and, according to a Vulture interview with Hwang, it seems the AP quote was mistranslated. Instead, the series creator said: "I think there will indeed be a season 2."

As for what could happen in the next episodes, Hwang has ideas. "I have somewhat of a framework for the next season," he told Vulture. "But I also have to admit that I feel increasingly more pressure about season two as the series has gotten so much more love and attention than I could have expected. I also have a film I've been planning to shoot after Squid Game, and I haven't made up my mind about which one I should do first."

Squid Game fast became Netflix's most popular show ever, overtaking Bridgerton. It would make a lot of sense for the streamer to greenlight a second season, then – especially considering season 1's finale was left open ended, with Gi-hun apparently prepared to take on the tournament's organizers.

"There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed," Hwang has said of season 2 possibilities. "For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I'd like to explore that storyline – what is going on between those two brothers?" He also said another installment could look at the games' recruiter, as well as Gi-hun turning back from the plane.

