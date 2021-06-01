Spider-Man’s cinematic universe will open up more after No Way Home, hints Sony boss

Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be big. Not only could it bring in a legion of Spideys – Tom Holland might be joined by previous actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – It could also be the launching pad for a brand-new cinematic universe. With the likes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the recently revealed Kraven movie, Sony’s roster of Spider-Man characters coming to the big-screen continues to grow.

Now, Sony Pictures Motion Group president Sanford Panitch has teased that there will be more to come after December’s Spider-Man 3.

"There actually is a plan," Panitch tells Variety of the upcoming outline for the future of Spider-Man-adjacent movies. "I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed."

While that’s likely to involve Spider-Man characters in their own adventures, the billion-dollar elephant in the room – the MCU – could also factor in. Did somebody say crossover?

"We have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen," Panitch teased of the partnership with Kevin Feige and Marvel.

Sony’s odd dynamic with Marvel Studios is, understandably, a little confusing for the general public. In effect, Sony exclusively owns the movie rights to essentially all of Marvel’s Spider-Man characters, though the forbidden door was opened oh-so-slightly with Tom Holland’s debut as the wallcrawler in Captain America: Civil War.

From there, the two mega-studios have played nice and allowed Holland to appear in multiple MCU movies, as well as producing a trilogy of Spider-Man movies.

That, when coupled with Michael Keaton’s appearance as Vulture in Sony’s Morbius movie, hints that there is scope for more considerable cross-pollination down the line. Throw in the multiverse, which is likely bringing in Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, and there’s plenty of reason to get excited about the general direction of the Spider-Man franchise and the seemingly infinite possibilities that could spin off from No Way Home.

