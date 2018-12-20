Spider-Man PS4 adds the classic Sam Raimi suit as a free holiday gift none of us deserve

A new Spidey suit is coming to Spider-Man PS4 today. You may have heard of it: it's the classic Sam Raimi suit seen in the original movie trilogy and, more pertinently, the classic that is Spider-Man 2 for the GameCube and PS2. As Insomniac Games said on Twitter, the Raimi suit will be free to everyone who owns the game.

The Raimi suit was a frequent request from many players - some of whom recently took to barking demands at both Insomniac itself and community director James Stevenson on Twitter - so its release is a welcome surprise. Stevenson addressed the heated lead-up to the Raimi suit on Twitter this morning:

Just know things take a LONG time sometimes (months and months!) and even then go down to the literal wire. We obviously never stopped listening.December 20, 2018

More suits will arrive this month as part of the game's three-part City That Never Sleeps DLC. As previously reported, part one, The Heist, added the Scarlet Spider 2, the Resilient suit, and the Spider-UK suit. Part three, Silver Lining - which is due tomorrow, Friday, December 21 - will add the suit from Into the Spider Verse, the Cyborg Spider-Man suit, and the Aaron Aikman Armor suit.

Personally, I'm most excited for the Into the Spider-Verse suit out of this lot, because the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was an absolute triumph and deserves to be celebrated in every way possible. That being said, Spider-Man 2 is still one of my favorite games of all time, so it'll be nice to glide around in the classic getup once more.