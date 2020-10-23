Spider-Man: Miles Morales newspaper shows you another side of Miles and the city

Spider-Man: Miles Morales shows a fresh side of NYC a year after the events of Spider-Man PS4, and a new edition of the Daily Bugle will help you catch up.

Insomniac Games and Sony are presenting the new online edition of the paper on Spider-Man: Miles Morales' official website . While the old Bugle under the editorship of J. Jonah Jameson (who is now a reactionary radio host, which is way too real) was infamous for excoriating Spider-Man, today's Bugle has a more positive outlook on both the original web slinger and his new partner.

The Daily Bugle shows a few new screenshots of Miles Morales in action, helping out the locals with chores and showing off two cool new suits: the T.R.A.C.K. suit, which you can unlock as a pre-order bonus , and the hooded Crimson Cowl Suit.

(Image credit: Insomniac)

The paper also dips into some delicious dramatic irony by highlighting both Miles Morales and his friend Ganke Lee - not as the team of a new crimefighter and his tech supporter, but as a promising young music producer and app developer, respectively. Ganke teases that his new game-changing development will be the "go-to app whenever you need help", which sounds like a great way to connect Miles with a bunch of side missions that need doing.

Reading through the editions will also give you a primer on how things have changed since the end of Spider-Man PS4, and beware of spoilers if you haven't finished it yet: former mayor Norman Osborn is still in hiding after his involvement with the Devil's Breath Crisis was revealed, Otto Octavius and his super villain coterie are looking at life sentences for their super-jailbreak of the Raft, and a newly resurfaced gang called the Underground is rising to fill the criminal void.