Spider-Man 3’s fake titles could be the biggest hint yet at the multiverse according to one fan theory

Spider-Man 3 hasn’t revealed its official title yet – but that hasn’t stopped the cast from whipping up fan speculation with a series of ‘fake’ titles that could be hinting at more multiverse shenanigans.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon all shared Spider-Man 3 titles on Instagram: Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker respectively.

While none of them are real, the obvious change in design between each title and Marvel Studios' propensity for leaving no stone unturned when it comes to hiding Easter eggs and clues for its future plans had fans theorizing in their droves.

One major fan theory even suggests that each title responds to a separate live-action Spider-Man. Home Slice is Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker – he worked as a pizza delivery boy in Sam Raimi’s trilogy for a brief time – while Home-Wrecker is a slightly mean-spirited take on Andrew Garfield’s Spidey. He was, after all, indirectly involved in the deaths of two of the Stacy household across The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Then, there’s Phone Home. A little less compelling, but no less interesting: Tom Holland’s Peter leaning on the mentorship and advice of Tony Stark and Happy.

Hear me out. Home-Slice is referring to the pizza delivery Tobey McGuire Spider-Man. Home-Wrecker is referring to Andrew Garfield Spider-Man wrecking the lives of Gwen Stacys family. Phone-Home is referencing Tom Holland Spider-Man always calling Tony and Happy. BAM. Multiverse. pic.twitter.com/kLHyckXqlOFebruary 24, 2021 See more

The multiverse, the idea of separate and similar-but-distinct parallel universes, has long been tied to Spider-Man 3.

With Jamie Foxx’s Electro confirmed to return and everyone from Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock to Kirsten Dunst’s MJ being linked to a Spider-Comeback, there’s every reason to believe we’ve just clapped eyes on the first major multiverse breadcrumb in the MCU.

