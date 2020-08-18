LeBron James offers first look at Space Jam 2

LeBron James has delivered the first look at Space Jam 2, with the basketball player posting his Toon Squad uniform online.

Whereas Michael Jordan’s original Space Jam outfit was a minimal white with an orange circle in the middle, the new getup sees LeBron wearing a light blue top and shorts, while the orange circle – rather than being centred – takes up LeBron’s right side across both articles of clothing. Of course, there’s also the obligatory “Toon Squad” written across the middle. Check it out in motion below.

The original film centred around Jordan, whom the Looney Tunes coaxed out of retirement to play a basketball game against the Monstars, a team of aliens who stole the abilities of some of the NBA’s biggest stars.

We currently know very little about the plot of Space Jam 2 – officially titled Space Jam: A New Legacy – which has been directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Night School, The Best Man, Girls Trip) and written by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler with his longtime collaborator Sev Ohanian. Hans Zimmer will score the movie, which has already completed filming.

Don Cheadle plays the sequel’s villain, while NBA players Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Kyle Kuzma will all make cameos. It’s currently unclear whether Jordan will return for a role – though we’re all hoping to see the all-star put on that classic Toon Squad uniform one more time.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit cinemas July 2021.